Fulton County Prosecutors Move to Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over Alleged Witness Threat

Young Thug ’s newfound freedom could be at risk after Fulton County prosecutors filed a motion to revoke the “Mannequin Challenge” hitmaker’s probation over what they described as behavior that jeopardizes the safety of witnesses and the integrity of ongoing legal proceedings.

According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action news , prosecutors argue that “Since sentencing, the Defendant has engaged in conduct that threatens the safety of witnesses and prosecutors, compromises ongoing legal proceedings, and warrants immediate revocation of probation.”

The motion goes on to reference a viral social media post involving Investigator Marissa Viverito, who is currently testifying in a high-profile gang murder hearing.

Although the court ordered that she not be shown on television, a blogger defied that directive, sharing her photo with the caption, “She doesn’t want to be shown on screen? Well, here she is.” Prosecutors say the Atlanta-based rapper, born Jeffery Williams, reposted that image on Tuesday (April 1), resulting in more than 2 million views.

Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel, strongly pushed back, telling the publication, “It is never appropriate to threaten to murder another person. The prosecution’s motion to revoke Jeffery’s probation should not be well-received and should be swiftly rejected.”

Steel added, “It is irresponsible to file a motion of this sort when Jeffery has done absolutely nothing… to violate any condition of probation or threaten a witness.”

Records state that Viverito’s home address and her parents’ address were later posted online, followed by a separate post threatening District Attorney Fani Willis .

“What our motion is concerned about is that we certainly believe that his post was to threaten law enforcement, which is all part of gang activity,” Willis told reporters. “We know that it is clear to Mr. Williams that the intent of the district attorney is to stop gang activity in Fulton County, Georgia. We believe the judge’s order is clear and that this is an intentional violation.”

The motion claims this conduct violates several special conditions of the rapper’s probation, which he agreed to after pleading guilty in December 2023 as part of a non-negotiated deal.