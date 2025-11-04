‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean and Isaiah John Ordered at FX

FX is officially moving forward with the untitled “Snowfall” spinoff, starring Gail Bean and Isaiah John, set to premiere in 2026 on FX and Hulu. The new series picks up the energy and legacy of the original hit but shifts its focus to the 90s, a decade when the rise of West Coast rap collided with street politics and corporate greed. The story centers on a recovering addict chasing a dream to take hip hop mainstream while navigating an industry eager to profit off the culture that raised her.

The project first entered development as “Snowfall” wrapped its sixth season in 2023 and earned a pilot order earlier this year. Malcolm Spellman, known for his involvement in the “Hip Hop Uncovered” documentary, is leading the charge as writer and executive producer. His deep understanding of hip-hop’s roots and evolution has FX confident that this story will feel grounded and authentic. FX Entertainment president Nick Grad praised Spellman’s creative vision, calling his knowledge of the material “encyclopedic.”

Several key figures from “Snowfall” are returning behind the scenes, including Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson. Their involvement signals a continuation of the storytelling excellence that made the original series a cultural moment.

In addition to Bean and John reprising their roles as Wanda and Leon, the spinoff introduces fresh faces, including Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III. With its powerful cast and team of seasoned producers, the upcoming series is shaping up to explore hip-hop’s golden era through a lens that connects the personal, the political, and the creative spirit that defined 1990s Los Angeles.