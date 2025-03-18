Big Sean on Parenting With Jhené Aiko

Big Sean is embracing fatherhood, and he’s not holding back on how much he adores his son, Noah.

During a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Beautiful Scars” rapper opened up about his journey as a first-time parent alongside longtime partner Jhené Aiko.

“It’s my first time being a parent, a dad,” the 36-year-old star shared. “I didn’t know what I was in for.” But now that he’s fully in the dad zone, the rapper says he can’t get enough of his little one. “He’s amazing. I’m in love with my son. I can’t even lie,” he gushed. “Everything about him is just incredible.”

Sean revealed that Noah, who just turned 2, has inherited some of the best traits from both sides of his family, including his grandfather, James Anderson, and his mother, Aiko.

“He has the charm of my dad and the spirit of his mom,” he explained. “He’s just the best of all of us put together. I realized when you have a child, they’re a culmination of all of your family members. And you realize that all that DNA, it’s like a computer. It’s like all that information is in them.”

With two musical parents, it’s no surprise that Noah is already showing signs of following in their footsteps.

“He picks up that mic and he has a beautiful voice like his mom,” Sean said. “He has range and everything. He’s definitely very vocal. He talks. He’s very expressive and very smart.”

Sean and Aiko’s relationship has been a journey of its own. The two first met in 2012 and made things official in 2016. After briefly splitting in 2019, they rekindled their romance the following year and announced their pregnancy in 2022.

Aiko also has a 16-year-old daughter, Namiko, from a previous relationship. As for marriage? Sean has been candid about their relationship dynamic. Last August he shared his perspective with Charlamagne Tha God on “Out of Context,” “To me, marriage symbolizes the best relationship. I would like to, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”