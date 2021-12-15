New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci

The distinguished men of New Edition are heading back on the road for the first time in nearly a decade for their highly anticipated “The Culture Tour.”

The last time the group went on tour was at their “#AllSix” concert in 2012.

The tour will feature all six members — Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill — and will hit 30 cities in the U.S., according to a news release from Business Wire.

It starts on Feb.16, 2022, beginning in Columbus, Ga., at the Civic Center and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, and the group’s hometown of Boston, before ending in Miami, Fl., on April 10. 2022 at the FTX Arena.

Music legend Charlie Wilson and the newly reunited Jodeci will also join the Grammy Award-winning group.

The iconic ‘90s R&B group announced earlier this month that they were returning as their original quartet — Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate — and that they were now under new management.

Last November, Johnny Gill spoke to VIBE about the narrative that the group was essentially “reuniting,” denouncing the term. “It’s so funny, people always say reunion. It’s not. Honestly, New Edition has been New Edition, and it’s been all of us here,” he told the outlet. “We decided to come together now and join back forces and give our fans something that they’re looking forward to seeing.”

The R&B group burst onto the scene in 1983 with their smash hit “Candy Girl” off their eponymous debut album. They’ve released six studio albums and won several awards, including two American Music Awards for Favorite “Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group” in 1987 and again in 1997.

Jodeci, meanwhile, is looking to start a new chapter in their musical journey, starting with the tour — their first musical presentation, P Music Group founder and CEO Michael Paran told Billboard earlier this month. Paran revealed that the guys were inspired to reunite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past,” Paran told the music outlet. “I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era.”