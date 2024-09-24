Black-Owned Bourbon Brands to Support During National Bourbon Heritage Month
Bourbon, America’s native spirit, has a rich history dating back to the 18th century. Bourbon originated in Kentucky as settlers adapted European distilling techniques to local corn, which grew abundantly in the region. By law, bourbon must be made from at least 51% corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and distilled in the United States. This distinct method gives bourbon its signature deep flavor and amber hue. Over the centuries, bourbon has become a symbol of American craftsmanship.
As of 2007, the U.S. Senate declared September as National Bourbon Heritage Month, honoring the contributions of distillers, including the growing number of Black-owned bourbon companies shaping the industry today. Here are 6 Black-owned bourbon companies that not only preserve the tradition of bourbon but also bring fresh perspectives and diversity to this historically white-dominated field.
Eric LeGrand Bourbon
Eric LeGrand, co-founder of Eric LeGrand Bourbon, is a former college football player at Rutgers University whose life changed dramatically in October 2010 when he fractured his C3 and C4 vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed. Inspired to challenge the stigma surrounding disabilities and showcase that everyone can enjoy life’s finer pleasures, he launched this bourbon brand in March 2023. In July 2023, the company made history by becoming the first spirits brand to proudly partner with Rutgers Athletics, creating a powerful full-circle moment.
Abisola Whiskey
Abisola Whiskey is a bold entry in the spirits world, crafted with a unique blend of Bourbon and Malt whiskey. Its smooth, youthful flavor profile exceeds expectations, offering a rich tasting experience that delights the palate. Notes of vanilla and waffle cone harmonize with caramel and spice from the blended base, while the aroma of apricot and almond cream complements a lingering malted chocolate finish.
Founded by Abisola Abidemi, the brand is driven by a mission to transform how people perceive and enjoy whiskey. Recognizing that whiskey culture has evolved over the past 30 years, Abisola set out to create a legacy that celebrates modern-day whiskey drinkers and the dynamic, ever-changing industry.
Alexander James
Alexander James straight bourbon whiskey is aged for three years in charred oak barrels and it offers a premium flavor designed to satisfy both whiskey enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs alike.
The brand, founded by Jesse Steward Jr., is a tribute to family legacy and storytelling. Inspired by the bond between his two grandfathers, Jesse named the whiskey after his son, Alexander James, to honor this tradition. It was launched on Jesse’s 30th birthday in October 2021.
Den of Thieves
Den of Thieves straight bourbon whiskey delivers everything you expect from a premium whiskey. Aged for five years in charred oak barrels, it offers a rich, smoky essence balanced by sweet, nutty undertones and finishes with hints of vanilla and caramel. This bourbon is perfect for savoring during special moments—or for elevating any occasion.
Crafted in New Mexico, Den of Thieves is known for its smooth, expertly aged bourbon, alongside its innovative flavored whiskeys like chocolate and vanilla ginger, adding a distinctive twist to the whiskey experience.
New England Barrel Company
New England Barrel Company’s straight bourbon whiskey is a sensory delight that captivates from the very first sip. Its nose opens with enticing notes of butterscotch and toffee, which seamlessly transition to the palate. Here, the bright essence of butterscotch intertwines with rich layers of caramel and baked apples, creating a harmonious flavor profile. The finish is medium-to-long, enhanced by a spicy kick characteristic of bourbons aged just over three years.
As an award-winning brand, New England Barrel Company is dedicated to fostering a community of spirits enthusiasts around the globe. With offerings that include bourbon, rye, single grain/malt, rum, and more, it’s a place where every spirit lover can find their niche.
Old Hillside Bourbon Company
Old Hillside Bourbon Company, distilled in Sparta, Kentucky, with roots in Durham, North Carolina, offers an impressive range of non-chill filtered bourbons that cater to novice drinkers and discerning enthusiasts alike.
Its Single Barrel Bourbon, aged for five years, showcases the perfect harmony of Kentucky’s ideal climate and pure limestone water. This whiskey unfolds with layers of maple, caramel, citrus, fig, and brown sugar, culminating in an elegant finish that lingers beautifully on the palate. For those seeking something truly special, the Founder's Select Bourbon is a limited release, carefully hand-picked by the company’s four founding partners. It presents a delightful array of sweet fruit spices on the nose, complemented by notes of vanilla and apricot, finishing with a long, smooth applewood essence.
The award-winning spirits brand prides itself on crafting bourbons that balance approachability with complexity, making them a welcome addition to any whiskey collection.
