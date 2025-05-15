Derek Chauvin Pardon Rumors Push Minneapolis to Fortify Emergency Plans

Minnesota state and Minneapolis city officials are preparing for potential unrest amid speculation that the U.S. government may pardon Derek Chauvin for his federal conviction in the killing of George Floyd. Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota National Guard, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt have all been briefed on contingency plans. Although there is no confirmed indication of an impending pardon, officials are acting out of caution due to the unpredictable nature of the political climate.

Chauvin is currently serving a 21-year federal sentence in a Texas prison. If pardoned federally, he would still be required to serve his 22.5-year state sentence in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Corrections is prepared to transfer him back to Oak Park Heights Prison to serve the remainder of his state sentence.

Attorney General Keith Ellison emphasized that a federal pardon would not result in Chauvin's release, stating, "He still owes Minnesota 22-and-a-half years. And he's going to do it either in Minnesota or somewhere, but he's not getting out."

Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette noted that while there is no credible intelligence about a pardon or planned disruptions in Minneapolis, the city has overhauled its emergency management plans since 2020 and is preparing for any eventuality out of caution.

Additionally, sources indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice may soon petition to end the consent decree over reforms at the Minneapolis Police Department. If this occurs, the city plans to challenge the filing, which could take up to six weeks for a judicial ruling.



