British 18-Year-Old Male Begins Dubai Jail Sentence After Having Sex With Teen Girl

An 18-year-old Londoner began his year-long sentence in a Dubai prison this week after being convicted of having sex with a 17-year-old girl in the city.

According to the BBC , last September, Marcus Fakana of Tottenham, London, became romantically involved with the girl, now 18, while both of their families were on vacation in Dubai.

Per the campaign group Detained in Dubai, Fakana was arrested at his hotel by Dubai police after the girl's mother reported the relationship after her return home, where she found photos and conversations between the two. In Dubai, having sex with someone younger than 18 is prohibited. Fakana surrendered to authorities during his arrest in September and, shortly after, was on bail and housed in a temporary residence. Currently, he’s being held at Dubai’s Al Awir prison.

Fakana claimed to have not known the girl was 17 when they met. “We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict,” he said, according to “The Independent.” “My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy.”

He continued, “When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home. Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified.”

The founder of Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling, told the outlet that Fakana is “now focused on getting home as soon as possible.”