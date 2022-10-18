Kanye West Responds To Being Flagged For Antisemitism

Kanye West doesn’t agree that his recent remarks in his latest interviews have been antisemitic and shared with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that he in fact isn’t a fan of the label.

In a 20-minute segment, shared by Cuomo, West is seen speaking remotely from the inside of a car, where he talks about his antisemitic comments and his plan to purchase Parler — a conservative social media platform, owned by Candace Owens’ husband.

“I don’t like the term antisemitic,” West said responding to his series of harmful comments about the Jewish community. “It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people. … You’re saying it’s antisemitic, but I don’t believe in that term.”

Adding, “One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an antisemite. So the term is actually, uh, it’s not factual.”

West’s Instagram account was restricted in early October and he later turned to Twitter, writing at one point “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The 45-year-old told Cuomo, “When I said DEFCON 3, what I was saying is, ‘I’m gonna talk about all these things that I saw, that just so happened to be by Jewish executives or Jewish friends of mine.’”

Kanye West’s Drink Champs podcast interview was recently pulled from Revolt’s YouTube channel after he attempted to spread lies about the murder of George Floyd.

Maverick Carter, SpringHill Company CEO and LeBron James’ co-host on The Shop: Uninterrupted, revealed that an episode taped with West as the special guest will no longer air, according to CBS News.