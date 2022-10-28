Soul Train Awards 2022: R&B Supergroup Xscape To Receive 'Lady of Soul' Honor

Today, BET announced “Kandi” Burruss-Tucker, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott of legendary, multiplatinum-selling R&B supergroup Xscape will collectively receive the ‘Lady of Soul’ honor at “Soul Train Awards” 2022, the feel good party of the year. Xscape emerged on the scene in the ‘90s with a sound of their own. With hit songs like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” the powerhouse group took the industry by storm with their amazing harmonies and industry-defining sounds. Hosted by actor, comedian, and writer Deon Cole, “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“Given how important Soul Train is to all of us, we’re so thankful to be honored with the ‘Lady of Soul’ Award this year,” said the ladies of Xscape. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

“Xscape is one of the most notable R&B supergroups of all time. Their powerful vocal harmonies laid the foundation for ‘90s R&B and some of today’s chart-topping hits,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Their sound is undeniably unique and masterful. We look forward to honoring these multi-talented artists collectively on R&B’s biggest stage, Soul Train Awards.”

BET Soul joins “Soul Train Awards” 2022 celebration by dedicating a full hour to a collection of Xscape music videos. Watch many of their iconic music videos, including Lady of Soul list of songs on October 28, at 5 PM ET. Check local listings.