Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Artists Who Have Hit Songs Because of Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is one of the most significant contributors to R&B music and the industry. She initially burst onto the scene as part of the trailblazing quartet Xscape. The group, which consists of Kandi, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott, delivered several classic records, including “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To?” and many more. Years later, Kandi is still creating hits, and at this year’s ceremony, she and her fellow bandmates accepted the ‘Lady of Soul’ award. On the heels of the award show, check out three artists who have the singer and songwriter to thank for their smash records.