Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Artists Who Have Hit Songs Because of Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss is one of the most significant contributors to R&B music and the industry. She initially burst onto the scene as part of the trailblazing quartet Xscape. The group, which consists of Kandi, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott, delivered several classic records, including “Just Kickin’ It,” “Who Can I Run To?” and many more. Years later, Kandi is still creating hits, and at this year’s ceremony, she and her fellow bandmates accepted the ‘Lady of Soul’ award. On the heels of the award show, check out three artists who have the singer and songwriter to thank for their smash records.
Pink — ‘There You Go’
Kandi co-wrote this smash 2000 from Pink’s debut studio album Can’t Take Me Home alongside the singer and legendary producer Kevin "She'kspere" Briggs. The record ultimately peaked at number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100.
TLC ’Scrubs’
Kandi and She’kspere reunited once again for “Scrubs,” the lead single from TLC’s third album, Fanmail. Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, and TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. "No Scrubs" became the group’s third number-one single and eighth top-10 single on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked for four consecutive weeks.
Ariana Grande — ‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’
‘Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ appeared on the Grammy Award-winning singer’s fifth studio album, Thank u, Next. Ariana co-wrote the pop-r&b and trap-pop song with Kandi and frequent collaborator She’kspere. It features an interpolation of the NSYNC’s "It Makes Me Ill.” The record peaked at number one in eight countries and received platinum certifications in 11 countries