Karrueche Tran Says She’s 'Dating' Following Deion Sanders Hospital Visit Buzz

After being spotted by Sanders’ side during surgery, Tran breaks her silence on where she stands romantically, telling a podcaster she’s enjoying this chapte

River Calloway

By Ty Cole
August 29, 2025 / 11:17 AM

Karrueche Tran seemingly confirms her relationship status amid Deion Sanders dating rumors.

On an episode of “What’s Next With J. Ryan,” the “Bel-Air” actress appeared alongside Christina Milian and was nudged to confirm if she was dating at this time, with the host noticing her taking a liking to football recently. 

When asked if she was “happy,” Tran confirms she is. 

“Yeah, I'm dating,” she said before following up, stating she’s “having fun.” 

“If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it,” she elaborated. 

“I'm at a point in my life like I know what I want. I've dated a lot. I've done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”

Sanders and Tran have been private about their status for a bit. 

Sanders recently appeared on retired NFL player Asante Samuel’s podcast, “Say What Needs To Be Said,” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach dodged the question about his rumored relationship with the “Bel-Air” actress. 

“Don’t kill the messenger. Everyone seen Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is,” Samuel asked the 57-year-old. 

Sanders quickly pivoted, claiming he was receiving bad reception. 

“We got a bad connection,” he joked. “I can’t hear you.” 

The rumors began to swirl after the actress was spotted by his side during his recent bladder surgery, fueling speculation that the two may be more than just friends.

A video went viral with Tran, who looks emotionally exhausted, sitting bedside with Sanders before his surgery. 

“We are here to fully remove the bladder,” Tran says in the clip as we see Sanders texting his team ahead of their first day of practice.

