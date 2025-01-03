Summer Walker Thanks Ciara for Helping Her Through Relationship Drama

Summer Walker took a heartfelt moment on her “Over It” Radio series to thank Ciara for guiding her through some tough relationship moments.

In the latest episode of “Over It” Radio, the soulful songstress gave the R&B icon her flowers for being a guiding light during some tough times.

The R&B star, who’s been open about her love life in the past, expressed how Ciara’s wisdom helped her navigate relationship drama with grace, particularly with the father of her first child, London on Da Track.

The duo’s candid convo was packed with laughs as they played a game of “Red Flag vs. Green Flag.”

The premise? Summer tossed out potential relationship scenarios, and Ciara offered her take on whether they were deal-breakers or keepers.

When asked about dating a professional athlete, Ciara didn’t hesitate: “Clearly that’s a green,” she said with a laugh — a lighthearted reference to her marriage to NFL star Russell Wilson.

However, she quickly made it clear that it's the person, not the profession, that counts: “A person can be an athlete, or they can be a doctor, or they can be an actor. It don't matter what it is. It’s all about their character and who they are.”