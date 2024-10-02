'Zatima' Season 3 Premiere: Zac and Fatima’s World Gets Turned Upside Down

The last season of "Zatima" ended on a bittersweet note, leaving Zac and Fatima with a lot to navigate. Zac was grappling with the death of his mother, financial strain thanks to Bryce's bad investment, and the unexpected news that Fatima is pregnant. As season three kicks off, it seems like they’ve made some progress. The episode opens on a lighter note—Zac and Fatima are in a better place. They've been going to therapy, working through their issues. Though Zac is still grieving, he's learning to extend grace to himself, and Fatima is doing the same.

But let’s not get too comfortable—drama is on the horizon. Somehow, Zac's mom, Gladys, made the unexpected move of naming Connie as the executor of her insurance. Connie is now tasked with delivering this news to Zac, her level-headed son. Unfortunately, one of Zac's brothers, Jeremiah, is a known drug addict, and things are bound to get messy. Crackheads and money? That’s a volatile mix. Unsure of how to proceed, Connie consults with Nate and Tony, who suggest she talk to Fatima—given her legal expertise—to handle this delicate situation.

Connie eventually stops by Fatima’s job, asking her to step in as the executor. Fatima is hesitant, but agrees to discuss it with Zac before making any decisions.

Meanwhile, Zac is struggling to arrange his mother’s funeral without the necessary funds. Bryce’s bad investment has left him in a bind, and though Bryce initially promised his father would help cover the loss, it’s now looking like that deal is off the table. Zac can’t afford to bury his mother, and the stress is mounting. Thankfully, therapy seems to be helping him cope—because things are about to get even worse.