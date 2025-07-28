Army Vet Grandmother Subdues Passenger Trying to Enter Cockpit on Delta Flight

A grandmother and military veteran is receiving praise for her quick thinking when she prevented a potential disaster mid-flight.

Nicole Pruitt, who served in the United States Army, intervened when a passenger tried to storm the pilot’s cockpit of a Delta Airlines’ plane, subsequently preventing a serious situation, according to ABC 7 .

The incident occurred on Flight 937 traveling from Atlanta to Tucson, Arizona.

Pruitt described feeling her life was at risk during the encounter. "I felt like my life was in danger," she recalled. The quick-thinking veteran noticed the female passenger repeatedly attempting to enter the restricted cockpit area during the flight.

Drawing on her military experience, Pruitt took decisive action. "I got her down on the ground. It wasn't hard to do because I think she wasn't even expecting it," Pruitt explained. She immediately alerted flight attendants, requesting restraints for the agitated passenger. "She was very strong, but my determination was even stronger," Pruitt added.

The veteran credited her military background for enabling her to handle the tense situation effectively. "I knew that I had to take care of myself at the end of the day," Pruitt stated regarding her response to the incident.

Following the disturbance, the aircraft returned to Atlanta before continuing its journey to Tucson. Federal Aviation Administration officials later confirmed the disruptive passenger had been experiencing a medical emergency.

Delta Airlines issued a statement commending those involved: "Delta sincerely appreciates the actions of our crew and customers for deescalating this situation. We apologize to our customers for the delay and thank them for their understanding."

The flight, carrying 180 passengers, ultimately landed safely in Arizona without any reported injuries. Authorities have confirmed the woman involved will not face criminal charges for the incident.