J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic

J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP.

In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.

“Ari Lennox album phenomenal,” Cole tweeted. “S**t make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor.”

This is just the latest praise Cole’s given to Ari. Late last month, the Dreamville founder said in an Instagram post that he really “f***s with” the new project “heavy.”

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” Cole captioned the screenshot of a text exchange between the two artists. “I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy.