WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic

The North Carolina rapper is praising his Dreamville artist.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

By Paul Meara
September 12, 2022 / 3:58 PM

J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP.

In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.

“Ari Lennox album phenomenal,” Cole tweeted. “S**t make me feel 14 again like when I heard songs in A minor.”

RELATED: Benny The Butcher and J.Cole Team Up For New Single, “Johnny P’s Caddy”

This is just the latest praise Cole’s given to Ari. Late last month, the Dreamville founder said in an Instagram post that he really “f***s with” the new project “heavy.”

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” Cole captioned the screenshot of a text exchange between the two artists. “I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy.

“What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022,” he continued. “But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

J. Coleari lennoxmusic newsdreamville

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.