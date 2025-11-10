Tichina Arnold’s Daughter Alijah Kai Is A Carbon Copy Of Her Mom’s Talents

The world is slowly getting to know Alijah Kai, the 21-year-old daughter of iconic TV actress, Tichina Arnold. The dynamic superstar-in-the-making has been carving out her own lane in the entertainment industry and carving it well.

But here’s the thing. Lil’ sis is the embodiment of her talented mother. Literally, Tichina said copy…paste and we’ve been gifted with Alijah Kai’s presence. Arnold once told Black Enterprise , “I started in show business at the age of 11, so every mistake I've made prepared me for my career in the entertainment industry.”

Now at 56 years old, Arnold has most certainly instilled everything she’s learned into her daughter, and what she didn’t teach her, Alijah possesses simply because she’s Arnold’s child. It’s clear Arnold’s talent knows no bounds. It must make Arnold proud because she also said that having Alijah has been her “greatest triumph.”

Alijah grew up on set because of her mom’s unstoppable career. Reportedly , she was in an episode of “Everybody Hates Chris” as a toddler — the show that helped make Arnold a household name.

With Alijah Kai’s undeniable talent, it’s obvious that she is indeed her mother’s triumph. Tichina has been unapologetically supportive. She told Essence Girls United , “I always wanted my daughter to sing…so when she decided to become a singer, I was fully supportive and got a team for her.”

Here’s all the things that make Alijah Kai the second coming of her mother, Tichina Arnold.