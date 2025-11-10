Tichina Arnold’s Daughter Alijah Kai Is A Carbon Copy Of Her Mom’s Talents
The world is slowly getting to know Alijah Kai, the 21-year-old daughter of iconic TV actress, Tichina Arnold. The dynamic superstar-in-the-making has been carving out her own lane in the entertainment industry and carving it well.
But here’s the thing. Lil’ sis is the embodiment of her talented mother. Literally, Tichina said copy…paste and we’ve been gifted with Alijah Kai’s presence. Arnold once told Black Enterprise, “I started in show business at the age of 11, so every mistake I've made prepared me for my career in the entertainment industry.”
Now at 56 years old, Arnold has most certainly instilled everything she’s learned into her daughter, and what she didn’t teach her, Alijah possesses simply because she’s Arnold’s child. It’s clear Arnold’s talent knows no bounds. It must make Arnold proud because she also said that having Alijah has been her “greatest triumph.”
Alijah grew up on set because of her mom’s unstoppable career. Reportedly, she was in an episode of “Everybody Hates Chris” as a toddler — the show that helped make Arnold a household name.
With Alijah Kai’s undeniable talent, it’s obvious that she is indeed her mother’s triumph. Tichina has been unapologetically supportive. She told Essence Girls United, “I always wanted my daughter to sing…so when she decided to become a singer, I was fully supportive and got a team for her.”
Here’s all the things that make Alijah Kai the second coming of her mother, Tichina Arnold.
She Spends Time With Tisha Campbell
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have been besties in the business and IRL for decades. Alijah is Campbell’s goddaughter, and they spend just as much time together as Tisha and Tichina. To let Tisha tell it, “When you see her, you see me!” Tisha even called her Tichina 3.0.
She Acts
It has just been announced that Alijah has been cast in Netflix’s sequel to “A Different World,” directed and produced by the legend Debbie Allen.
She Sings
Tichina is known for her acting, but IYKYK she can sing just as well. Well, so can her daughter. Even when she’s playing around, her voice is powerful and raspy just like her mom’s. She’s going to go far with that voice!
She’s A Comedic Genius
Tichina was a star in the 90’s sitcom “Martin,” mainly because she could match Martin Lawrence’s comedic chops and give it right back to him. Alijah seems to have inherited Arnold’s wit and shares her funny bone on social media every chance she gets.
She's A Performer
Alijah calls herself a quadruple threat, and that’s honestly putting it lightly. What can’t she do?! The way Tichina can command a stage has been studied…by her daughter. The spotlight is definitely shining bright on her!
She's Loud
Tichina’s volume is no match for Alijah, who often pokes fun at herself by calling herself the loudest in the room. She will be noticed! Remind you of anyone? *ahem* Tichina.
