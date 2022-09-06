Janet Jackson Showcases A Flawless Before-And-After Makeup Transformation In A Stylish New TikTok Video
Ms. Jackson is 56 and fabulous!
World stop! Janet Jackson is on TikTok and showcases her flawless beauty. The musical icon shared a now-viral video of a before-and-after makeup transformation.
At the beginning of the clip, the star wears an oversized t-shirt, glasses, and a grey headband covering her faux locs. Janet then held a contour brush to the camera before pulling it away to reveal herself flaunting a full beat. She debuted a smokey eye, glossy nude lipstick, and contour, highlighting her gorgeous cheekbones. She can now add makeup artist to her portfolio because this glam is stunning.
The video racked up over 3.8 million views and counting. Even celebrities like Mariah Carey sing her praise in the comment section.
See the viral video below.