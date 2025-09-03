Cardi B Wins Quick, Unanimous Verdict in Civil Case

Cardi B has won a decisive legal battle in California.

On Tuesday, a jury in Alhambra cleared the 31-year-old rap star of liability in a civil lawsuit brought by former security guard Emani Ellis. The case stemmed from a February 2018 incident at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office, when Cardi was four months pregnant with her first child. Ellis alleged the rapper cut her face with a fingernail and spat on her during an argument.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about an hour before returning a unanimous verdict in Cardi’s favor. Only nine votes were required in the civil case, but all 12 sided with the Grammy winner.

“I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman,” Cardi said after the ruling. “I did not touch that girl. I didn’t lay my hands on that girl.”

Outside the court, she addressed reporters and fans. “The next person who tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to counter-sue, and I’m gonna make you pay, because this is not OK,” she said. “I am not that celeb that you sue, and you think is going to settle. I’m not gonna settle. Especially when I’m super completely innocent.”

Cardi noted she had to miss her children’s first day of school because of the trial and joked about the toll of frequent wig changes during proceedings. “My forehead was raw, raw, raw,” she said, laughing that none of the wigs were her real hair.

Ellis testified that the incident left her traumatized, required cosmetic surgery for a scar on her face, and cost her a job she hoped would lead to a career in law enforcement. Her lawyer, Ron Rosen Janfaza, argued in closing statements that “whether it’s the FBI, police, attorney, whatever she wanted to do, this incident cut it off.” He said Ellis plans to appeal the verdict.