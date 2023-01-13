Phaedra Parks Might Join ‘Married To Medicine’ Cast

Fans of Phaedra Parks might be seeing more of the reality star real soon!

According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has “100 percent approached” to join Season 10 of “Married to Medicine,” a producer confirmed.

Host of the Reality with the King podcast and former Real Housewives producer, Carlos King, said that Parks has “been in deep discussions” to join the show “for over a month.”

“I don’t know if Phaedra has signed on the dotted lines,” King said. “I cannot confirm if Phaedra has signed the papers.”

Parks was first on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Season 3 in 2010 until she was removed from the show in 2017.