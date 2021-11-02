Virginia Councilman Apologizes After Wearing Blackface For ‘Coming To America’ Costume
A councilman from Warsaw, Virginia thought it was a good idea to wear blackface and post the image on social media. He is now apologizing.
According to WWBT, Faron Hamblin, a member of the Warsaw town council, posted a photo of himself as Eddie Murphy from Coming to America (Murphy as Randy Watson, to be exact) in blackface.
Hamblin deleted and sent a letter to the local NAACP, which USA Today has obtained.
Hamblin stated, "I understand this has caused grief and disappointment and I’m sorry for the pain and anguish I may have caused to any members of our local community and to any members of the far reaching social media community. This is not who I am, nor do I espouse any views associated with the negative aspects of this error in judgement."
However, Hamblin’s original apology said he dressed up "to show my love for the character and the movie,” USA Today reports.
The original apology has been deleted.