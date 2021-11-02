Virginia Councilman Apologizes After Wearing Blackface For ‘Coming To America’ Costume

A councilman from Warsaw, Virginia thought it was a good idea to wear blackface and post the image on social media. He is now apologizing.

According to WWBT, Faron Hamblin, a member of the Warsaw town council, posted a photo of himself as Eddie Murphy from Coming to America (Murphy as Randy Watson, to be exact) in blackface.

Hamblin deleted and sent a letter to the local NAACP, which USA Today has obtained.

Hamblin stated, "I understand this has caused grief and disappointment and I’m sorry for the pain and anguish I may have caused to any members of our local community and to any members of the far reaching social media community. This is not who I am, nor do I espouse any views associated with the negative aspects of this error in judgement."