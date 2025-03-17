Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Are Engaged

Deshaun Watson just scored his biggest win yet! The Cleveland Browns quarterback is engaged to his longtime love, Jilly Anais, after making it official with a dreamy beachside proposal.

On Sunday, March 16, Watson and Anais shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post featuring a series of radiant photos capturing the special moment. With the city skyline in the distance, the bride-to-be proudly showed off her massive diamond ring while Watson beamed by her side.

“Mrs. Watson loading…” Anais captioned the post, sending friends and fans into a frenzy.

The engagement news has since been met with an outpouring of love from their inner circle, including several reality stars and Watson’s NFL teammates. The couple’s jeweler, Vikar Ahmed, also wrote, “Congratulations, thank you and grateful to be a part of it.”

Fans of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” might recall the couple’s house-hunting appearance in Season 8, where they toured a stunning $6 million Los Angeles home with realtor Amanza Smith.

Their love story began in 2019 when Watson, then playing for the Houston Texans, slid into the lifestyle influencer’s Instagram DMs. Since then, the two have been inseparable, celebrating each other’s careers and milestones along the way.

Watson and Anais aren’t the only ones bringing romance to the NFL this season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf recently got engaged to singer Normani. During the press conference introducing him as the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Metcalf took a moment to share the happy news—adding another exciting chapter to both his personal life and career.