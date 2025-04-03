Without Black People, American Politics Would Be A Completely Unbalanced Affair

Although there was record voter participation in 2020, resulting in more people of color and more Black women elected to office than during any other American election, the right to vote remains a battle in many states.

Voter suppression is alive and well!

Less than a decade ago, 27 measures were put on the books that made voting harder in at least 19 states. This fight began as far back as 1870, when two years after Black people were officially declared citizens, the 15th amendment guaranteed us the right to vote—in theory anyway. Poll taxes, literacy tests, a grandfather clause, and good, old-fashioned intimidation were tactics used to prevent African Americans from practicing this inalienable right.

More than 150 years later, America finally voted Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, to two-term appointments from 2009 to 2016. Obama’s presidency was part of the dream first realized by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his speech to over 200,000 people during the March on Washington. It has since been realized by even more people who have aspired to help govern this country in various ways.

For this year’s Black History Month celebration, BET.com wants to reflect on just how much we’d all miss out if Black people did not take a stand and get involved in American politics.