Young Thug Says Sorry to GloRilla Over Jail Call Comments

Young Thug is trying to make things right with GloRilla after some harsh words from a leaked jail phone call landed him in hot water.

The YSL rapper took to X on Thursday (Sept. 4) to publicly apologize for calling Glo “ugly as f**k” in a phone conversation with his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. “First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life,” Thug wrote. “I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”

The apology comes after a recording surfaced where Thug mocked GloRilla’s appearance, dismissing comparisons to Rihanna and picking apart her look. “That b**ch ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b**ch ain’t nothing,” he said during the call. “Long a** bullsh** a** wig, skinny sh**, God damn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That sh– ain’t nothing.” The comments quickly went viral, sparking backlash from fans who felt he went too far.

In the middle of the chatter, GloRilla seemed unbothered, firing off a tweet that many believed was directed at Thug. “Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote, a reminder that behind the insults was also a bit of interest.