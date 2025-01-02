Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with ‘Homegrown’ Series and Instagram Comeback

Meghan Markle is kicking off 2025 with a double dose of excitement—a new Netflix lifestyle series and her highly anticipated return to Instagram.

Launching January 15, “Homegrown: With Meghan” promises to reimagine the genre of lifestyle programming with a fresh, personal twist. The eight-episode series blends practical how-to guides with candid conversations featuring guests like Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and many more acclaimed chefs and special friends.

Meghan also marked the new year by re-entering the social media world. The 43-year-old made her highly anticipated comeback on January 1 with the handle @meghan, sharing an intimate, unfiltered video.

According to People , the clip was shot by her husband, Prince Harry, and features Meghan, dressed in white, joyfully running along a California beach, scrawling “2025” in the sand before dashing out of the frame.

The post marked her first public step back into social media since her days as a lifestyle blogger and actress. The outlet noted that Meghan is thrilled about her return, aiming to use the platform as a tool for positivity.

She’s excited to “reconnect with communities around the world and share updates about the projects she's working on,” the outlet reported, adding that she hopes to demonstrate the potential of social media to create “joy and positive connection.”

Before becoming a royal, Meghan had a robust online presence that included 3 million Instagram followers on an Instagram account under her own name and her now-shuttered lifestyle blog, The Tig. However, marriage into the royal family came with significant changes.