Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson He’s Not A Racist And Supports Black Lives Matter

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old acquitted of murder last week after shooting and killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin during demonstrations in the city last summer, says he supports the BLM movement.

During an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse was asked about the shooting. "I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement," Rittenhouse said during the interview, a portion of which is slated to air on Fox Monday evening (November 22).

"I support peacefully demonstrating," he added. "I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case but in other cases. It’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of someone."

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after pleading self-defense in the killing of two men and the wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 18-year-old, who traveled from his Illinois home to protests 20 miles away in Wisconsin, openly carried an assault rifle to the protests.

The shootings have come to encapsulate the American debate on racial injustice, guns, and vigilantism, and fierce debate about how Rittenhouse’s treatment by police, the court, and the judge seemed by some to be positively influenced because he is white.