Teyana Taylor Tapped To Portray Dionne Warwick In Upcoming Biopic

Teyana Taylor dropped a big bombshell during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

The actress and musician revealed that Dionne Warwick selected her to portray her life in an upcoming biopic.

“We’re in the building process right now,” Taylor explained. “I’ve always wanted to make sure like, I could lock in with any person that I would be playing, you know? How Angela and Tina [Turner] was, how Jamie Foxx and Ray Charles, you know what I’m saying? Like, to really get to know them and I miss when movies was like that, when you get to know them and tap in and just bond.”

Additionally, Taylor said that Warwick’s story is told in a manner that the legendary singer believes is the right way and that they’re in constant contact.

“We talk almost everyday,” she said. “She’s had a wonderful career, you know, and I think right now it’s about making her feel as safe as possible so she can tell her story. A lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent and that’s not where we want to go.”