Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jury Selection Underway

On Monday (November 1), Kyle Rittenshouse’s homicide trial opened with the beginning of jury selection. Attorneys and the judge hope they’re able to seat people who haven’t already made up their minds about the teen who shot two people to death and wounded another during an anti-racism protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

The then-17-year-old made the short trip from his home in Illinois to Kenosha during the unrest that broke out in August 2020 following the police officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, who eventually survived his injuries.

Now 18, Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree homicide, one of several charges against him. His lawyers are arguing he fired his assault rifle in self-defense.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Bruce Schroeder stated that the trial will not be a “political” one. “It was mentioned by both political campaigns and the presidential campaign last year, in some instances very, very imprudently,” he said.