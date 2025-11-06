Jury Convicts Celebrity Chef in Family Murders

Anthony Milan Ross, a 53-year-old Arizona chef, once known for promoting a plant-based lifestyle, was convicted on Nov. 3 by a Maricopa County jury of three counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 25, 2017 killings of his estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross, and their two children, 11-year-old Nigel, and 10-month-old Anora. Jurors also found him guilty of three counts of aggravated assault tied to the killings and 17 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer after he reportedly fired at Phoenix police during an hours-long standoff.

Prosecutors told the jury Ross planned the attack, arguing he “thought about it before he did it. He meant to do it, and then he did it. Why?” They said Ross depended on his estranged wife’s income to maintain a celebrity lifestyle and searched online for weapons, battery acid, and news stories about other family killings, and “told people, ‘Expect something big on Christmas,’” the prosecutor said.

The tragic killings came a day after Ross posted an Instagram video of himself and Nigel singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Police found Iris shot on the front patio of Ross’ Phoenix apartment, and the children’s bodies inside the home. Ross then exchanged gunfire with officers.

Ross’ murder trial began in September, where prosecutors emphasized his public profile as a vegan chef as part of their opening statements.

At trial, defense attorney Carrie Gallagher argued Ross’ internet searches occurred amid mental health struggles and “periods of poor sleep and even no sleep,” and said he had been planning for the future at that time. The defense also noted Ross had proposed to his then girlfriend days before Christmas and had adopted a dog. Earlier reports claimed he drank half a bottle of whiskey and messaged his estranged wife the day of the killings.

Iris’s sister, Mary Wogas, told reporters in 2017 that Ross had acted erratically and issued threats after the divorce, at one point calling her sibling a “whore” and saying he was working with a voodoo priest to put a hex on Iris, she alleged.