Travis Scott Coachella 2023 Petition Removed Due To Fraud

A petition advocating for Travis Scott to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 has been removed over alleged fraudulent signatures.

James Connors, a fan, started a Change.org petition for Scott to headline the 2023 festival, BuzzFeed reports. But engineers at Change discovered over 60,000 in fraudulent signatures.

“Change.org has removed the petition due to fraudulent signatures,” according to a release at NME. “This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines. The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition. We are deeply committed to the experience of our users, which means prioritising [sic] accuracy, and finding and eliminating fraud. We have a range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.”

Connors is pushing another alternative, which is ask Kanye West to bring Scott out on stage this year. Kanye is scheduled to headline the 2022 festival, which takes place on April 15-17 and April 22-24 at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

Following Scott’s November 5, 2021 AstroWorld Festival, which resulted in ten fatalities and multiple sustained injuries, a December Change.org petition called for his removal from the 2022 Coachella lineup, working in favor of the petition signers.

The petition garnered over 63,000 signatures and wanted Goldenvoice, AE and Coachella co-founder Paul Tollet to remove Scott from the festival, claiming Scott’s “gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”