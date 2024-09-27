Quavo Fined $700K After Losing Vegas Valet Fight Lawsuit

A Las Vegas jury has ordered rapper Quavious “Quavo” Marshall to pay nearly $700,000 to Antonio Henry, a former valet at the Encore Hotel & Casino, over an altercation that took place in 2018. Henry alleged that Quavo slapped him during a heated exchange, causing both physical and emotional injuries. After a multiweek trial, the jury sided with Henry and awarded him $682,000 in compensatory and punitive damages for the harm he suffered.

The incident occurred on the Las Vegas Strip when Quavo and his entourage were reportedly involved in a dispute with hotel staff. Henry, who was working as a valet at the time, claimed that the rapper’s actions left him with both physical injuries and emotional distress that significantly impacted his life. During the trial, Henry detailed how the event affected his health and well-being, while his legal team argued for compensation for both his physical and psychological trauma, according to KLAS.