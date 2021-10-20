Eve Reveals The Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Rapper and actress Eve recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. Now, while promoting her new ABC series Queens, which follows four R&B/hip hop divas from the 1990s on a reunion tour, the former talk show host told the crew at The Breakfast Club that she found out right before taking on the Verzuz battle against fellow rapper Trina back on June 16. The Philly-born rapper performed in London, now her homebase where she lives with her husband and four step-children while Trina remained in Miami.

Eve said, “What’s crazy is, that’s when I just found out I was pregnant. I, literally, was newly pregnant and I was stressed the f**k out because my stylist didn't bring me no clothes. The whole day I had a meltdown right before we went on.”

Nonetheless, the 42-year-old still had a great time celebrating her iconic career with the Diamond Princess, “I loved it because it was Trina and thank God it was Swizz [Beatz] and he took care of me. Swizz knew, which is why I didn't fly to Miami.”

Swizz Beatz, along with Timbaland, is one of the trailblazing founders of Verzuz.

This being her first child, Eve also joked she was worried that performing in the way she has in past could have impacted her pregnancy. “Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you pregnant?” she asked.