The Impact Report: Kamala Harris’s Next Step, Honoring George Floyd, Desegregation Mandate Rolled Back
From viral soundbites to sweeping policies, the world is undergoing rapid shifts. As headlines bounce between courtroom drama and campaign rallies, it’s easy to miss how every move is already reshaping the lives of Black Americans.
The Impact Report is your weekly breakdown of what is happening from Capitol Hill to the campaign trail—and how those actions affect our communities. Whether it's a Supreme Court ruling, a policy proposal, or a speech riddled with misinformation, we're sifting through the chaos to present you with an accurate and thoroughly researched report.
Former VP Kamala Harris Is Not Running For California Governor
In a statement issued Wednesday, Kamala Harris, former Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, announced that she will not enter the 2026 race for California governor. The long-anticipated decision ends speculation over whether she would seek to lead the country’s largest blue state after her White House bid.
Harris also recently announced the upcoming release of her new book ‘107 Days’ about her time on the campaign trail.
“For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office,” Harris said in a statement, ending months of speculation about her political future after not being elected in the 2024 presidential election.
“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” she added.
Why This Matters: As one of the most visible Black women in national leadership, her pivot away from electoral politics underscores the pressures Black women face in public life.
Minneapolis Launches Black Business Week at George Floyd Square
Minneapolis kicked off its 5th Annual Black Business Week with a vibrant “Legacy on the Block” celebration at George Floyd Square. The event merged culture, commerce, and commemoration.
Why This Matters: Organizers stressed the event’s significance as more than symbolic: it is part of a sustained effort to rebuild Black generational wealth and preserve cultural identity in the face of ongoing economic displacement.
Justice Department Quietly Ends School Desegregation Order in Louisiana
In a major—and largely overlooked—civil rights development, the U.S. Department of Justice ended a decades-old desegregation order in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The order had been in place since the 1960s to ensure integration in a school district once led by known segregationist Leander Perez, who aggressively resisted federal mandates.
Why this matters: Desegregation orders aren’t just historical artifacts—they provide enforceable protections against discrimination in school assignment, access to gifted programs, and equitable facilities. Removing court oversight—especially without proof of compliance—opens the door to resegregation.
