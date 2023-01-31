Daddy Duty!: Shemar Moore Shares A Glimpse Into His Life As A New Dad

Shemar Moore is on daddy duty! The busy actor recently gave fans a glimpse into his life as a new dad, and the photo is too adorable. Keep scrolling to see the post that’s racked up over 305K likes on Instagram.

“Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy,” he captioned a precious daddy-daughter photo of himself cradling his newborn daughter Frankie Moore.

In the photo, Shemar kept things cool while wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses and a hat that read “baby girl” while his newborn peacefully napped in his arms.

Last week, Shemar announced via Instagram that he welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. “Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE,” he captioned the first photo with his baby girl. “I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!”

ICYMI: Jesiree also took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos of their bundle of joy.

“Daddy with the win picking her coming home outfit,” she captioned a carousel of images on Monday (Jan. 30). “OBSESSED.”