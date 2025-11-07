Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Doechii Dominate the 2026 GRAMMY Nominations
2025 will forever be known as the year that Kendrick Lamar put the world on notice. After last year’s decisive beatdown of Canada's most famous export, Drake, Kendrick took a victory lap that included the surprise sixth album “GNX” and a headlining performance at SuperBowl LIX. So it only makes sense that K.Dot would lead the 2026 GRAMMY nominations with nine. Followed closely by breakout solo artist, who's been writing behind the scenes for years and is finally getting his flowers, with six nominations, including Best New Artist, for blessing the world with “Mutt.”
Doechii, already a big winner last year, is coming for more with five nods thanks to her viral and relatable hit “Anxiety.”
Music’s biggest night goes down Sunday, February 1, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Record of the Year
DtMF - Bad Bunny
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety - Doechii
WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
The Subway - Chappell Roan
APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
MUTT - Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
Anxiety - Doechii
APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
DtMF - Bad Bunny
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES - Justin Bieber
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
Disease - Lady Gaga
The Subway - Chappell Roan
Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela - KATSEYE
APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
30 For 30 - SZA & Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
VOLTAGE - Skrillex
End Of Summer - Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae Illegal - PinkPantheress
Best Dance/Electronic Album
EUSEXUA - FKA twigs
Ten Days - Fred again..
Fancy That - PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale - RÜFÜS DU SOL
F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 - Skrillex
Best Remixed Recording
Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Don't Forget About Us - FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Galvanize - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
Golden - David Guetta REM/X - David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
DON'T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
Moisturizer - Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Best R&B Performance
YUKON - Justin Bieber
It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded - Kehlani
MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Here We Are - Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi
Crybaby - SZA
VIBES DON'T LIE - Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song
Folded - Kehlani
Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
It Depends - Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified - Durand Bernarr
YES IT IS - Leon Thomas
Best Progressive R&B Album
BLOOM - Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness - Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL -Destin Conrad
Access All Areas - FLO
Come As You Are- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Best R&B Album
BELOVED - GIVĒON
Why Not More? - Coco Jones
The Crown - Ledisi
Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
MUTT - Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
Outside - Cardi B
Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety - Doechii
tv off - Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator & Teezo Touchdown
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Proud Of Me - Fridayy & Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly -JID & Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Best Rap Song
Anxiety - Doechii
The Birds Don't Sing - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice & John Legend, & Voices Of Fire
Sticky - Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
TGIF - GloRilla
tv off - Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS - GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly - JID
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Best Country Solo Performance
Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers
Good News - Shaboozey
Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"] - Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie - Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Do It Again - Kirk Franklin
Church - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend
Still Live - Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts
Amen - Pastor Mike Jr.
Come Jesus Come - Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
I Know A Name - Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake
YOUR WAY'S BETTER Forrest Frank
Hard Fought Hallelujah - Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll
Headphones - Lecrae, Killer Mike &T.I.
Amazing - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
Best Gospel Album
Sunny Days - Yolanda Adams
Tasha - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight - Tamela Mann
Only On The Road Live - Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine- Darrel Walls & PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
CHILD OF GOD II - Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts - Brandon Lake
Reconstruction - Lecrae
Let The Church Sing - Tauren Wells
Best African Music Performance
Love - Burna Boy
With You - Davido & Omah Lay
Hope & Love - Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr & Wizkid
PUSH 2 START - Tyla
Best Reggae Album
Treasure Self Love - Lila Iké
Heart & Soul - Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi
From Within - Mortimer
No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal
Best Music Video
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
So Be It - Clipse
Anxiety - Doechii
Love - OK Go
Young Lion - Sade