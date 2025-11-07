STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Doechii Dominate the 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

The artists everyone can’t stop talking about are racking up nominations after a year of driving music and culture.

Kevin Winter / Staff, Rick Kern / Contributor, Gilbert Flores / Contributor

By Sharmaine Johnson
November 7, 2025 / 2:11 PM

2025 will forever be known as the year that Kendrick Lamar put the world on notice. After last year’s decisive beatdown of Canada's most famous export, Drake, Kendrick took a victory lap that included the surprise sixth album “GNX” and a headlining performance at SuperBowl LIX. So it only makes sense that K.Dot would lead the 2026 GRAMMY nominations with nine. Followed closely by breakout solo artist, who's been writing behind the scenes for years and is finally getting his flowers, with six nominations, including Best New Artist, for blessing the world with “Mutt.” 

Doechii, already a big winner last year, is coming for more with five nods thanks to her viral and relatable hit “Anxiety.” 

Music’s biggest night goes down Sunday, February 1, live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

  • Record of the Year

    DtMF - Bad Bunny

    Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

    Anxiety - Doechii

    WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

    Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

    luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

    The Subway - Chappell Roan

    APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

  • Album of the Year

    DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

    SWAG - Justin Bieber

    Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

    Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

    MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

    GNX - Kendrick Lamar

    MUTT - Leon Thomas

    CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

  • Song of the Year

    Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

    Anxiety - Doechii

    APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

    DtMF - Bad Bunny

    Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

    luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

    Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

    WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

  • Best New Artist

    Olivia Dean

    KATSEYE

    The Marias

    Addison Rae

    sombr

    Leon Thomas

    Alex Warren

    Lola Young

  • Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

    Dan Auerbach

    Cirkut

    Dijon

    Blake Mills

    Sounwave

  • Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

    Amy Allen

    Edgar Barrera

    Jessie Jo Dillon

    Tobias Jesso Jr.

    Laura Veltz

  • Best Pop Solo Performance

    DAISIES - Justin Bieber

    Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

    Disease - Lady Gaga

    The Subway - Chappell Roan

    Messy - Lola Young

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

    Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

    Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

    Gabriela - KATSEYE

    APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

    30 For 30 - SZA & Kendrick Lamar

  • Best Pop Vocal Album

    SWAG - Justin Bieber

    Man's Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

    Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus

    MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

    I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording

    No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

    Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

    SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA

    VOLTAGE - Skrillex

    End Of Summer - Tame Impala

  • Best Dance Pop Recording

    Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco

    Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

    Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson

    Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae Illegal - PinkPantheress

  • Best Dance/Electronic Album

    EUSEXUA - FKA twigs

    Ten Days - Fred again..

    Fancy That - PinkPantheress

    Inhale / Exhale - RÜFÜS DU SOL

    F— U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3 - Skrillex

  • Best Remixed Recording

    Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)  - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)

    Don't Forget About Us - FKAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)

    A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

    Galvanize - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)

    Golden - David Guetta REM/X - David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

  • Best Alternative Music Album

    SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver

    Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure

    DON'T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator

    Moisturizer - Wet Leg

    Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

  • Best R&B Performance

    YUKON - Justin Bieber

    It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

    Folded - Kehlani

    MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas

    Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

  • Best Traditional R&B Performance

    Here We Are - Durand Bernarr

    UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway

    LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi

    Crybaby - SZA

    VIBES DON'T LIE - Leon Thomas

  • Best R&B Song

    Folded - Kehlani

    Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

    It Depends - Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller)

    Overqualified - Durand Bernarr

    YES IT IS - Leon Thomas

  • Best Progressive R&B Album

    BLOOM - Durand Bernarr

    Adjust Brightness - Bilal

    LOVE ON DIGITAL -Destin Conrad

    Access All Areas - FLO

    Come As You Are- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

  • Best R&B Album

    BELOVED - GIVĒON

    Why Not More? - Coco Jones

    The Crown - Ledisi

    Escape Room - Teyana Taylor

    MUTT - Leon Thomas

  • Best Rap Performance

    Outside - Cardi B

    Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

    Anxiety - Doechii

    tv off - Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay

    Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator & Teezo Touchdown

  • Best Melodic Rap Performance

    Proud Of Me - Fridayy & Meek Mill

    Wholeheartedly -JID & Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

    luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

    WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

    SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

  • Best Rap Song

    Anxiety - Doechii

    The Birds Don't Sing - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice & John Legend, & Voices Of Fire

    Sticky - Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne 

    TGIF - GloRilla 

    tv off - Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay

  • Best Rap Album

    Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

    GLORIOUS - GloRilla

    God Does Like Ugly - JID

    GNX - Kendrick Lamar

    CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

  • Best Country Solo Performance

    Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers

    Good News - Shaboozey

    Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"] - Chris Stapleton

    I Never Lie - Zach Top

    Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson

  • Best Gospel Performance/Song

    Do It Again - Kirk Franklin

    Church - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend

    Still Live - Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts

    Amen - Pastor Mike Jr.

    Come Jesus Come - Cece Winans & Shirley Caesar

  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

    I Know A Name - Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake

    YOUR WAY'S BETTER Forrest Frank

    Hard Fought Hallelujah - Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll

    Headphones - Lecrae, Killer Mike &T.I.

    Amazing - Darrel Walls & PJ Morton

  • Best Gospel Album

    Sunny Days - Yolanda Adams

    Tasha - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

    Live Breathe Fight - Tamela Mann

    Only On The Road Live - Tye Tribbett

    Heart Of Mine- Darrel Walls & PJ Morton

  • Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

    CHILD OF GOD II - Forrest Frank

    Coritos Vol. 1 - Israel & New Breed

    King Of Hearts - Brandon Lake

    Reconstruction - Lecrae

    Let The Church Sing - Tauren Wells

  • Best African Music Performance

    Love - Burna Boy

    With You - Davido & Omah Lay

    Hope & Love - Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

    Gimme Dat - Ayra Starr & Wizkid

    PUSH 2 START - Tyla

  • Best Reggae Album

    Treasure Self Love - Lila Iké

    Heart & Soul - Vybz Kartel

    BLXXD & FYAH - Keznamdi

    From Within - Mortimer

    No Place Like Home - Jesse Royal

  • Best Music Video

    Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

    So Be It - Clipse

    Anxiety - Doechii

    Love - OK Go

    Young Lion - Sade

