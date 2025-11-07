Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Doechii Dominate the 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

2025 will forever be known as the year that Kendrick Lamar put the world on notice. After last year’s decisive beatdown of Canada's most famous export, Drake, Kendrick took a victory lap that included the surprise sixth album “GNX” and a headlining performance at SuperBowl LIX. So it only makes sense that K.Dot would lead the 2026 GRAMMY nominations with nine. Followed closely by breakout solo artist, who's been writing behind the scenes for years and is finally getting his flowers, with six nominations, including Best New Artist, for blessing the world with “Mutt.”