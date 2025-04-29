STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Cardi B Gushes Over Her ‘Gorgeous’ New Man

The rapper opened up about her new romance and why she’s not clapping back online like she used to.

(Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images)

By Tabie Germain
April 29, 2025 / 1:37 PM

Cardi B says a new man is why she’s been uncharacteristically quiet on social media lately.

The “WAP” hitmaker recently opened up during a recent X Spaces session about why she’s not responding to critics online—and it’s all thanks to the new romance in her life. 

You know when you got a gorgeous n—ga loving and f—king you from head to toe?” Cardi asked, per Baller Alert. “It’s like, I don’t give a fuck what anybody say when you got a real fine n—ga that loves you from head to toe.”

Cardi wrapped up her brief but revealing comments by calling her mystery man “gorgeous” once again, sounding every bit smitten. 

Fans have been speculating for weeks that Cardi’s new flame might be NFL star Stefon Diggs, especially after the two were spotted together at Coachella and other outings. 

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Offset, appears to be taking the news in stride. After a fan joked that he was probably “punching air” over Cardi’s happiness, the “Clout” rapper responded, “I’m happy for her.”

As for what’s next, Cardi recently teased at the Revolve Festival that her long-awaited sophomore album might spill even more tea. “I feel like my album is messy,” she said. “She's a messy queen.”

