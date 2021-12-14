‘No Time To Die’ Actor Naomie Harris Says ‘Huge Star’ Put His Hands Up Her Skirt During An Audition

No Time To Die actress Naomie Harris is sharing her own #MeToo experience, recalling that a famous actor once put his hand up her skirt during an audition.

In a story posted by the Daily Mail on Saturday (Dec. 11), the 45-year-old explained that not one person objected while the incident happened with Harris.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and, of course, no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” Harris shared, declining to name the person or the film. “This was my only Me Too incident, so I felt very lucky, given how rife that behavior was.”

BET previously reported that she first opened up about the experience with an interview with The Guardian.

Harris has played Moneypenny in several James Bond movies and in 2017 received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight.

She also shared that on another production that she worked on, another #MeToo incident occurred, where a more proactive stance took place and the perpetrator was ousted.