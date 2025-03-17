New Health Policy Puts Black Men At Risk for Removal From Marines

A new Marine Corps policy puts Black men at risk of losing their positions due to a painful and scarring skin condition triggered by shaving.

According to Military.com , last Thursday (March 13), an "interim guidance" was issued to healthcare providers urging them to conduct a 90-day reevaluation of Marines diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB. This inflammatory skin condition is caused when curly-textured hair grows back into the skin. The directive reversed a previous Marine Corps regulation from 2022 that prohibited the military from administratively separating Marines based on the condition.

Marines must remain on a shaving waiver for more than a year if their condition doesn't improve after completing the message's four-phase treatment plan. An update stated that the Corps may administratively separate them "due to incompatibility with service," if no progress is demonstrated and a commander finds the removal suitable.

"In cases where a medical condition prevents a Marine from meeting required standards for an extended period -- exceeding one year -- administrative separation may be considered if it affects long-term service compatibility," Maj. Jacoby Getty, a spokesperson for the Corps' Manpower and Reserve Affairs, stated via email.

"However, every effort will be made to support Marines through treatment and recovery before such decisions are considered," he continued.