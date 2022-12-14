Gunna To Be Released From Jail After Entering Plea Deal In YSL Case

Gunna is coming home soon.

According to WSB-TV, Gunna’s attorneys, Steve Sadow and Don Samuel, announced Wednesday (December 14) that the Atlanta rapper, born Sergio Kitchens, entered into a plea deal in which he received time-served and a suspended sentence.

The 29-year-old has remained behind bars since mid-May, which is shortly after he and other associates from Young Slime Life were indicted in a sweeping RICO case.

“When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a ‘gang’; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations,” Gunna wrote in a statement, according to Complex. “My focus of YSL was entertainment – rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community. While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

He continued: “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction.”

The news comes just hours after fellow YSL affiliate Young Thug Young Thug was reportedly been hit with new charges as he awaits his trial in the upcoming YSL RICO case.

According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta District Attorney’s office has charged the Atlanta rapper with street racing, reckless driving and speeding. All misdemeanors, the charges stem from an incident in early May in which he was allegedly driving his vehicle at 120 mph on Interstate 85. Since May 9, he has been behind bars.

Brian Steel, Thugger’s lawyer, said his client is innocent of the charges. “As of two weeks ago, that case was being resolved with a seatbelt violation,” Steel said in a statement, according to the news station. “Today, now it’s indicted in the Fulton County Superior Court. He is being wronged by our system.”