2023 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Showstopping Performance Moments from ‘Entertainer of the Year Nominee’ Mary J. Blige

The multi-award-winning singer and actress wowed viewers during last year’s ceremony with a sultry performance of a medley of songs.
By Tabie Germain
January 31, 2023 / 6:00 AM

Mary J Blige began her career over three decades in the entertainment industry. So it wasn’t long before the Queen of Hip Hop and Soul began generating buzz in the acting world, making several appearances across successful projects. Ahead of this NAACP Image Awards, where she’s up for several awards, including “Entertainer of the Year,” we’re looking at five showstopping performance moments from this year’s nominee.

  • Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

    The Queen of hip-hop and soul held her own during her unforgettable Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance, which featured some of the most iconic male rappers in the business, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, with a guest appearance from emcee turned television boss, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. In addition, Blige performed her hit singles "Family Affair" and "No More Drama."

  • Netflix’s Mudbound

    Blige is an artist of many talents. When she’s not laying down the hottest r&b track, the entertainment is starring in some of the most successful television projects. In 2017, the multitalented star appeared in Netflix’s historical drama Mudbound as Florence Jackson. The movie follows two World War II veterans – one white, one black – who return to rural Mississippi, each tackling the effects of racism and PTSD.

    The actress received several recognitions for her role, including an Academy Award nomination or "Best Supporting Actress."

  • Prison Song

    Mary made her acting debut as Mrs. Butler in the Darnell Martin-directed drama Prison Song in 2001. When her boyfriend is unjustly imprisoned, her son, played by actor Q-Tip rebels against the system. Mary’s character ultimately goes crazy and is institutionalized, leaving her son in a foster home.

  • Power

    In 2020 Mary was cast in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Power universe as Monet Stewart Tejadain Power Book II: Ghost. Mary’s character is a queenpin and second-in-command of the Tejada drug cartel, mother of Cane, Dru, Diana, and secretly Zeke.

  • 2022 NACCP Image Awards Performance

    Blige wowed viewers at the 2022 NACCP Image Awards with a sultry performance of her hit singles "Good Morning Gorgeous" & "Love No Limit" from her latest album Good Morning Gorgeous.

    Watch the NAACP Image Awards live on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on BET.

