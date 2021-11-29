WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Soul Train’s Video Of The Year

The single captures the essence of a specific place in time for music.
Silk Sonic performing "Fly As Me" as the Soul Train Awards 2021

By Craig T. Lee
November 28, 2021

Silk Sonic, comprised of super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Soul Train’s Video of the Year on Sunday (Nov. 28) for “Leave The Door Open.”

The music video has garnered over 440 million views on YouTube and captures the essence of a specific place in time for music. The album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is also epic, becoming certified gold in the U.S.

In an interview with Apple Music, Bruno said, “this is our first video together, we’re both nervous because we had this special song and we didn’t want to mess it up with the visuals, which could easily happen. We just gotta sit our asses down and sing the song.”

The music video was released in March, 2021.

