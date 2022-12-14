Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Over Rosa Parks Comments: 'He Really Hates Black People'

In a recent Clubhouse conversation Kanye West, now known as Ye, again took aim at a Black icon. According to AllHipHop.com, Ye said, “All of these heroes man– it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant.”

He implied that many Civil Rights icons were used to create outrage for economic purposes.

“We know all of these things and they use these media outlets to outrage. Outrage is an economy, the trauma economy. What death are we gonna promote this week? It ain’t like 14 people are getting killed every week in Chicago. But no, we’re going to publicize this on our– I’m not gonna say whose platform it is. It was the Jews.”

The comments elicited more outrage from social media users who are worn out by the Grammy Award-winning producer’s comments. But, one commenter shared specific outrage. Louisiana rapper, Boosie Badazz said, “NOW ROSA PARKS HE REALLY HATE BLACK PEOPLE WITH A PASSION U SICK AF”

In a follow-up, Boosie wrote, “ITS A SHAME THIS MAN IS REALLY TRYIN TO TAKE AWAY ALL BLACK GLORY #itssad #georgefloyd #slaveryachoice #whitelivesmatter #rosaparks WHOS NEXT MARTIN LUTHER KING. BLACKS SHOULD DO THIS MAN LIKE THE JEWS DID HIM. NOW HES COMING FOR BLACK HISTORY”