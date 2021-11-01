INTERVIEW: ‘Dream in Black’: La La Anthony Partners With AT&T And HBCUs To Drive Positive Change

La La Anthony has teamed up with AT&T’s Dream in Black Rising Future Makers initiative to provide mentorship opportunities for HBCU students before they finish their degrees.

Applications closed on Halloween but once the inaugural honorees are selected, they will receive $5,000, a suite of AT&T Technology Tools and counsel from the Howard University graduate. In a conversation with BET.com the Wu-Tang star said that she was drawn to Dream in Black to become a mentor because she would not be where is today without guidance.

“I know that I wouldn’t be as successful as I am if it weren’t for the people in the industry and people who came before me, helping and guiding me through my career,” she said. “From being on the radio in Atlanta to my TV and film projects now, I’ve always had mentors who have had my back. I want to pay it forward and help guide and mentor a student.”

The Power actress shares that she has always been impressed with the impact Dream in Black has on HBCU communities and highlights their ability to provide knowledge, skills and training to young people of color.

“​​Dream in Black doesn’t just talk the talk, they walk the walk. A lot of companies will jump on the bandwagon and say things just to be a part of “the movement,”” she continues. “Dream in Black puts actions behind their words.”

With Dream in Black mentees soon to be announced the 39-year-old is hoping to learn all that there is to know about her mentee or mentees in order to provide the best counsel possible.

“I’d love to learn everything about them! What their goals and dreams are, what steps they’ve already taken to achieve those goals, how I can help them with these things. I especially want to know what motivates them!”