Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance
The dynamic duo earned a nomination for 'Best Collaboration' for the latest single 'Slow.'
Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022.
Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.
The collaboration earned the dynamic duo for ‘Best Collaboration’ but lost to Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for their single “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” Tank also earned a nom for ‘Album of the Year’ for his latest project, R&B Money,