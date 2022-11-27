WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance

The dynamic duo earned a nomination for 'Best Collaboration' for the latest single 'Slow.'
J. Valentine (L) and Tank

(Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: J. Valentine (L) and Tank perform during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 9:06 PM

Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022.

 Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.

The collaboration earned the dynamic duo for ‘Best Collaboration’ but lost to Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for their single “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” Tank also earned a nom for ‘Album of the Year’ for his latest project, R&B Money,

