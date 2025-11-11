Influencer Brenay Kennard Hit With $1.75M Bill for Breaking Up a Marriage

Brenay Kennard, a North Carolina TikTok influencer with nearly three million followers, has been ordered by a jury to pay $1.75 million for destroying a marriage, according to WRAL news .

The case stems from a civil lawsuit filed by Akira Montague, who accused Kennard of having an affair with her husband, Timothy Montague. The suit claims Kennard “engaged in behavior designed to seduce” him and “flaunted her affair and romantic relationship ... in public and private places.”

The jury found Kennard liable for criminal conversation, carrying a penalty of $250,000, and alienation of affection, which came with a $1.5 million fine, as reported by WBTV .

It’s worth noting that North Carolina is one of the few states where “alienation of affection” lawsuits are allowed, enabling estranged spouses to sue a third party they hold responsible for breaking up their marriage.

Akira, who married Timothy in 2018 and is the mother of their children, claimed the affair caused emotional pain and disrupted her family life. She also accused Kennard of publicly sharing photos of the couple’s children on her social media. Akira's attorney, Robonetta Jones, was pleased with the outcome.

"[Akira] has received justice from losing her husband and the father of her children," said Jones.

In court documents, Kennard, however, contested, asserting that Akira “knew her marriage was over with” and allowed the affair to continue.

The lawsuit, filed in May 2024, drew public attention partly due to Kennard representing herself and the social media drama around the case.