Amazon Prime Day Has No-White Cast Sunscreen on Sale — Add These Melanin-Friendly Formulas to Your Cart Now for Under $25

In case you didn’t get the memo: Black people need sunscreen. Gone are the days of thinking that melanated skin is naturally protected from UV rays. The threat of skin cancer is real, and everyone should be wearing SPF daily, especially in the summertime when the days are longer, the clothes are shorter, and our skin is more exposed to the sun than any other time of the year. Not to mention, sun exposure leads to premature skin aging, and if you don’t want that Black to “crack” early, you need to wear sunscreen.