Amazon Prime Day Has No-White Cast Sunscreen on Sale — Add These Melanin-Friendly Formulas to Your Cart Now for Under $25
In case you didn’t get the memo: Black people need sunscreen. Gone are the days of thinking that melanated skin is naturally protected from UV rays. The threat of skin cancer is real, and everyone should be wearing SPF daily, especially in the summertime when the days are longer, the clothes are shorter, and our skin is more exposed to the sun than any other time of the year. Not to mention, sun exposure leads to premature skin aging, and if you don’t want that Black to “crack” early, you need to wear sunscreen.
Right now Amazon has Prime Day deals on sunscreen and other spf products so you can stock up. That means you can buy all the sunscreen you’ll need for the rest of the year over the next few days. If you’re not sure where to start, check out our top 15 picks. They’re easy to apply and won’t leave that annoying white residue on your melanin-rich complexion. Not to mention, they’re all less than $25.
Amazon Prime Day Sunscreen Deals Under $25
Black Girl Sunscreen Face and Body SPF 30
Prime Price: $10
Original Price: $11
Prime Day is the perfect time to grab multiple bottles of this popular sunscreen so you can keep a full stock for the entire warm season. It’s moisturizing but not oily, thanks to included avocado oil and jojoba. It’s also free of fragrance and unwanted junk.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray (3-Pack)
Prime Price: $21
Original Price: $40
Neutrogena is one skincare brand with lots of SPF products on sale, including this three-pack of sheer sunscreen spray. It’s easy to apply without a helping hand, even on your back, and goes on sheer and colorless. It has a lightweight feel and can be used on the face and body.
Naked Sundays SPF 50 Clear Glow Sun Stick
Prime Price: $19
Original Price: $30
A sunscreen stick is easy to apply and easy to transport for reapplication. This one won’t leave your skin slick, oily, or sticky but it’ll give you the UV protection you need.
Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray
Prime Price: $11
Original Price: $19
You’ll be happy for this two-fer when your entire family starts using this sunscreen spray with its easy mist. It’s water and sweat resistant up to 80 minutes, so you have some time before you need to reapply it.
Neutrogena Clear Face Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 50
Prime Price: $8
Original Price: $17
Neutrogena must have had the acne-prine in mind when it created this oil-free sunscreen. It has no harsh smell, no greasy feeling, and no white cast. We never thought we’d love to hear the word “no” this much.
Amazon Basics Solimo Sport Sunscreen Lotion
Prime Price: $6
Original Price: $8
More than 10,000 customers bought this no-white cast Amazon brand sunscreen several times. One shopper even said that they bought it on a whim, but it performs “just as well as the name brands.”
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Sunscreen SPF 60
Prime Price: $13
Original Price: $21
When it comes to SPF products that perform, Neutrogena is a go-to brand, and this face sunscreen is no outlier. The lightweight UV protector goes on like a serum and offers hydration to your complexion. Not to mention, it can be used as a primer, according to the brand.
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion
Prime Price: $10
Original Price: $20
Similarly, this Neutrogena sunscreen with SPF 60 absorbs quickly and rubs in clear, so white marks are left on the skin. Like any other sunscreen, be sure to apply it at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply it every two hours.v
Eucerin Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray
Prime Price: $16
Original Price: $18
Eucerin’s sunscreen spray adds a touch of hydration while it protects, thanks to skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and humectants. It won’t clog pores, and it’s free of all the junk you don’t want in your body care products, including dyes, parabens, and phthalates.
Everyday Humans Sun Glazed SPF 30 Sheer Sunscreen Glow Oil
Original Price: $21
Original Price: $21
From one of my favorite face sunscreen brands, this sheer oil adds a little sparkle to your skin. Squalane, vitamin E, and bergamot oil will keep your skin soft while SPF 30 will keep the UV rays at bay. Layer it on your shoulders and chest for a little highlight in the form of sun shield.
Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Elixir SPF 30 Glow Oil
Original Price: $22
Original Price: $22
This sunscreen oil will leave your skin with a glow and radiance, so you’ll look kissed by the sun, not damaged by it. Layer on your face in lieu of moisturizer as the last step in your skincare routine.
