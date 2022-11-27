WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Gets Nostalgic With a Classic Medley of R&B Hits

The veteran singer returned with her smash hit “Chante’s Got a Man.”
Chante Moore

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Chanté Moore performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 9:06 PM

The incomparable Chanté Moore still has it!  During the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole, the legendary singer, looking more gorgeous  than ever wearing a pink mini dress, wowed audience members with sophisticated renditions of her classic hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright.”  The veteran songstress did not end her set without blessing fans with one of her most extensive records ever, “Chante’s Got A Man.”

RELATED: Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Have Been Serving Certified Soul for Eight Decades

Moore rose to fame in the early 90s following the release of her debut studio album Precious. The project spawned notable records, including two songs from her performance tonight. Throughout her career, she’s earned several recognitions, including a Grammy nomination for ‘Album of the Year’ for her part on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. Outside of her impeccable singing, the entertainer is also an actress and a model.

chante mooreSoul Train Awards 2022

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.