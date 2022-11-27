Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Gets Nostalgic With a Classic Medley of R&B Hits

The incomparable Chanté Moore still has it! During the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole , the legendary singer, looking more gorgeous than ever wearing a pink mini dress, wowed audience members with sophisticated renditions of her classic hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright.” The veteran songstress did not end her set without blessing fans with one of her most extensive records ever, “Chante’s Got A Man.”

Moore rose to fame in the early 90s following the release of her debut studio album Precious. The project spawned notable records, including two songs from her performance tonight. Throughout her career, she’s earned several recognitions, including a Grammy nomination for ‘Album of the Year’ for her part on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack. Outside of her impeccable singing, the entertainer is also an actress and a model.