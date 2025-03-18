Tracy Morgan Suffers Medical Incident at Knicks-Heat Game

Tracy Morgan had an unexpected health scare while courtside at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 17, during the New York Knicks' game against the Miami Heat.

The 56-year-old comedian appeared to become ill during the game, with multiple attendees sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that he had vomited, while others claimed he also suffered a bloody nose. A widely circulated image seemed to capture Morgan throwing up onto the floor, while another video showed the “30 Rock” star being escorted out of the arena in a wheelchair, holding a towel over his face.

Morgan’s medical episode temporarily paused the game in the third quarter, leading to a roughly 10-minute delay. Despite the interruption, the Knicks ultimately secured a 116-95 victory over the Heat.

Following Monday night’s incident, Madison Square Garden issued a statement wishing the comedian a swift recovery. “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” an MSG representative told PEOPLE .

During a post-game interview, Knicks star Josh Hart also expressed his well wishes for the Hollywood star, saying, “We hope everything's good with Tracy Morgan. Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Morgan has previously spoken openly about his health struggles. He was diagnosed with diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. Then, in 2014, he survived a catastrophic auto accident on the New Jersey Turnpike after a Walmart truck, traveling at excessive speed, crashed into his limo.

The accident claimed the life of his close friend and mentor, James McNair, and left Morgan with severe injuries, including a broken leg and a traumatic brain injury. He spent two weeks in a coma and five months in a wheelchair before undergoing intensive rehabilitation to relearn how to walk and speak.