Pilates Essentials for the Luxe Life Girlies
Luxe Life girlies, these Pilates essentials are a must. Cushioned mats, supportive dumbbells, and rebound-ready rings make every session feel elevated. Perfect for beginners, pros, or anyone leveling up their practice, these picks keep you moving with style and comfort. Let’s get into it!
Grip Socks
If you are a reformer girl, then you already know you need to have your grip sock game tight! Most classes won’t allow you to operate the machine without them, so you might as well grab this 3-pack that comes with basic white, black, and grey to get your pilates princess journey started.
Yoga Mat
This one’s for the mat girlies who need a little extra love for their joints. At 6mm thick, it provides the necessary support, and it comes with a carry strap and storage bag—no extra purchases required. Pick your vibe from eight vibrant colors.
MAXTOP Duffle Bag
What sets this bag apart are the shoe pocket and yoga mat buckles. Running errands before or after class? Wear your sneakers, slip on your grip socks, and put your slides right into the shoe pocket. And those mat buckles? Self-explanatory.
Microfiber Hot Yoga Towel
For the hot yoga queens, this towel is a must. Anti-slip technology keeps your space dry and cozy as you move through your flow. Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to take anywhere. Your practice just got an upgrade.
Pilates Board
Pilates memberships aren’t cheap, and if we’re keeping it Black Girl luxury while staying on budget, this board is a must. Keep the momentum from class going at home with ease. It’s foldable, so stash it in a closet, under your bed, or in any little workout corner. Your practice, your rules.
Ankle Weights
Step up your game with these cute ankle weights and really feel that burn. Hot girl walks are a thing now, and everyone is trying to hit that 10k mark daily, but adding these into the mix is going to help you burn and sculpt a little faster! Don’t even think about it, grab these!
Pilates Essential Kit
Upgraded 7-shaped dumbbells with ergonomic curved handles that fit your palms perfectly. Soft silicone coating makes them gentle for home workouts—great for beginners, postpartum recovery, or yoga sessions. The Pilates ring is a different beat. Find your favorite pilates girl on YouTube and get to sweating.