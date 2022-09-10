Offset Opens Up About Being A Family Man, Raising 5 Kids

Offset is a busy man, but he always makes time for his family.

Speaking with PEOPLE recently, the Atlanta rapper opened up about family and career balance – being a father of five and husband to Cardi B.

"Being a father's important to me personally," he told the publication. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

That said, Offset says he wants to create a sense of “structure” when raising his kids, which include Wave Set, 12 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4, with Cardi, and Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up and it's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour," he says.

Continuing: "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."

Offset and Cardi B celebrated their son Wave’s first birthday, which he noted was a complete family affair.

"It was just mandatory [they all attended]," he says. "Luckily, I'm blessed with a beautiful wife that's accepted my kids as hers and family, so it's always mandatory. It's mandatory they all celebrate with each other and grow up with each other because they love each other. They talk to each other on the phone all the time and it's just beautiful...my mom has two different other kids and I grew up with all my brothers and know them all and so it's just the same thing."