Adrienne Bailon Houghton Details How It Felt To Help Deliver Her Newborn Son: 'It’s So Wild, Just The Miracle Of Life'

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is opening up about the moment she welcomed her son Ever James!

“It’s so wild, just the miracle of life, it blows my mind,” Adrienne told ET, referring to the moment she saw her baby boy's full head of hair. “I was in awe staring at this little face. I was like ‘he has a whole face, like he’s real.’ His little neck was looking around the room. [...] He wanted to see what was going on!”

Last month, Adrienne and her husband Israel Houghton made a surprise announcement on Instagram that they welcomed their first child together via surrogate.

During the interview, Adrienne spoke highly of their "rock star" surrogate and happily detailed the at-home birthing process, which she assisted in.

"There's so many things that you think you're gonna think when you're gonna be a mom, and it just changes," the TV personality explained. "It goes out the window when you're holding that baby. You're like, 'Hey, I don't care that you don't have maternity photos to show for it.'"

Adrienne happily shared that her son was born at home, which allowed her family to be there in support. Her sister was even able to capture the experience on camera. The singer described the skin-to-skin moment with Ever as "an out-of-body experience."

Israel said watching Adrienne’s reaction to their child was “the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The married couple revealed they had initially decided to hold off in sharing the baby news until Thanksgiving. They later changed their minds.

Adrienne went on to explain that she hopes she has inspired others to know that they don’t have to keep the public updated about personal situations, especially the going-ons of a pregnancy.

“As women, we have people constantly prying and asking questions that sometimes are just inappropriate and sometimes you don’t want to share,” the new mom shared. "I hope that this encourages somebody to know that they don’t have to feel bad about it."